Renovation, up-gradation works at MA Stadium reviewed

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 12:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Monday reviewed the ongoing renovation/up-gradation works and development of sports facilities being undertaken under Prime Minister’s Development Project (PMDP).
According to an official, the project is estimated to cost of Rs 42.17 crore and is being executed through National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) and is to be completed by March 2019.
This project envisages up-gradation of the stadium up to the status of International Cricket Ground, said the official.
He said that Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma, Secretary State Sports Council Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, officers from NPCC and Sports department were present on the occasion.
During the visit, the officers from NPCC gave a detailed presentation of various ongoing activities like the Main Pavallion-Extension & Up-gradation to BCCI norms, up-gradation of seating taires & installation of chairs, provision of public toilets, food plaza, flood lights for stadium, cricket ground with natural surface, practice pitch and proper drainage system.
While reviewing the status of ongoing works at the stadium, the Advisor directed the executing agency to complete the works within stipulated time frame. He also asked to ensure the quality of works and to monitor the pace of works so that can be completed at the earliest, the official added.