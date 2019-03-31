Renaming cities assault on ‘Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb of India’: Mehbooba

March 31, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting to reports that Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to rename Sultanpur as Khush Bhawanpur, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the move to rename cities is an election gimmick and an assault on the ‘Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb of India’.

Mehbooba asked why were the Governors getting involved in such matters as their ‘constitutional defined role was to be impartial and apolitical’.

In a twitter message, Mehbooba said "The move to rename cities is an election gimmick & an assault on the ganga jamuna tehzeeb culture that our country is rooted in. Also why are governors getting involved in such matters? Far from their constitutionally defined role of being impartial & apolitical."