Remove encroachments, replace defunct street lights: Dy Mayor asks officials

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Urges authorities not to allow tippers during daytime

Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Sheikh Mohammad Imran Friday conducted an extensive tour of city areas and directed officials for replacement of defunct street lights in the city.

He was accompanied by concerned cooperators and concerned Tehsildar, PDP Youth President Arif Laigroo and officials of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC). The delegation visited Parraypora, Hyderpora, Wazapora, Sanatnagar and Jawahar Nagar areas of the city.

Imran directed ward officers to remove all encroachments on both sides of the road for smooth movement and convenience of pedestrians. He urged R&B officials to undertake the macadamization of the roads immediately in those areas.

Acting on the complaints of the locals, Imran directed authorities not to allow any movement of tippers and other heavy vehicles during the daytime as it hampers the traffic movement in the city.

While inspecting the work on various drainage projects in the area, he said SMC is trying to create vibrant drainage network in the city.

At Hyderpora, Deputy Mayor assured people that their grievances would be solved on a fast track basis. He directed the concerned SMC employees for installation of street lights, wherever necessary for the convenience of the commuters.

Deputy Mayor directed concerned Ward officers to continue to check their respective areas. He stressed that there should zero tolerance against violating ‘Srinagar Master Plan’.

He also warned if any ward officer will found guilty in easing the illegal construction, SMC will take strong action against that person.

While interacting with the delegations, Imran assured them to resolve their problems at an earliest. So that people will not face any problems in the future, he said.

Earlier, the Deputy Mayor also convened a meeting with concerned officials and discussed measures for regulating unauthorized street vendors and removing encroachment for smooth traffic movement in city areas.