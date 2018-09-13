Remove encroachment on state land at Bandipora immediately: Div Com to BEACON

Srinagar, Sep 12:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed Chief Engineer BEACON to remove all encroachment on State land immediately at Sunerwani in Bandipora district.
Khan passed the direction during a meeting held here today.
The meeting was informed that the land measuring 41 kanals five marlas is under the occupation of BEACON authorities in village Khayar, Sunerwani in Bandipora district. The Revenue papers of said land were submitted to the Divisional Commissioner’s office for issuance of NOC (No objection certificate). The land is required for flood protection and allied works of Bonar Madhumati stream which is flowing through the district.
The Divisional Commissioner directed Chief Engineer BEACON to remove all encroachments and vacate the land immediately which will be used for the developmental purpose.
Khan also directed District Development Commissioner Bandipora to send the compliance report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office within 20 days for further necessary course of action.
He stressed upon the engineers of I&FC and PHE to work with better coordination, added zeal and in synergy with the concerned Deputy Commissioners so that the bottlenecks, if any other, in the flood protection project are removed immediately.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Chief Engineers of I&FC, PHE and BEACON, Assistant Commissioner and other concerned officers were present in the meeting while as District Development Commissioner Bandipora participated in the meeting via video conferencing.