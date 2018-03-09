Remove encroachment from Forest Land: Lal Singh to DFOs

SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, March 8:
Forest Minister Choudhary Lal Singh Thursday issued strict directions to all the District Forest Officers (DFOs) to remove encroachments from the Forest Land.
The directions came after Minutes of Meeting were leaked and an advocate who is associated with Hindu Ekta Manch held media conference claiming Government facilitating the nomads to encroach upon the State and Forest land.
The meeting was called by the Forest Minister Choudhary Lal Singh at Civil Secretariat today where DOFs from across Jammu division were called.
“We were given clear directions to complete demarcation as early as possible and launch eviction drive against the encroachers,” said an official, who was the part of the meeting.
The sources told Rising Kashmir that the DFO from Rajouri faced anger of the Forest Minister when he was warned “I have given you two months. Remove all the encroachment from the forest land otherwise, I will attach you.”
“If encroachment is not removed, no one will be worse than me,” an official quoted the Forest Minister as saying. It may be mentioned here that since the formation of BJP-PDP alliance. Forest Minister remained from BJP and first Forest Minister Bali Bhagat faced criticism for his alleged selective approach with regard to the eviction drives against the nomads in Jammu.
Similarly, Choudhary Lal Singh, when took over as Forest Minister, he too remained in controversy for wrong reasons.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Ravi Kesar, Chief Wildlife Warden Manoj Panth, Commissioner/Secretary Forests, Ecology and Environment Sourabh Bhagat, Managing Director State Forest Corporation Suresh Gupta, Director Social Forestry Ashwani Gupta, Director Soil Water and Conservation, Javed Iqbal Punju, Chief Conservator of Forests Farooq Gillani, Conservator East Circle Qamar-ud-Din, Conservator West Circle T B Singh, Regional Director Wildlife Dr V S Sinthil Kumar, Regional Director Social Forestry Roop Kour Avtar besides other senior officers of Forests and its allied wings of Jammu region Wildlife were present on the occasion.
The Minister directed DFOs to prepare lists of officials or private persons involved in encroaching forest land and submit the report within week time for further necessary action under Forest Department Act. Singh said the Forest department has rich resources and these have to be safeguarded. He said the Government has set up a Demarcation Committee for checking the activities of encroachers.
The Minister reiterated that as per the directions of the High Court, encroached forest land would be vacated.
