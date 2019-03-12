Remove all materials showing govt achievements from office or campus: EC

March 12, 2019 | Agencies

According to the directions of the Election Commission of India, all wall writing, posters, banners, hoardings showing government achievements in any government office or campus should be removed within in 24 hours, from the announcement of Lok Sabha General Elections–2019.

Giving this information here on Tuesday, Haryana Joint Chief Electoral Officer Dr Inder Jeet said that the Commission has issued necessary directions to candidates or political parties for time to time campaigning and not to violate the Model Code of Conduct.

He said that it is important to remove all kinds of unauthorized political advertisements in the form of wall writing, posters, banners and hoardings at public property or public space such as bus stands, airports, railway stations, Railway Bridges, government buses, electric or telephone poles, within 48 hours.

Apart from this, unauthorized political advertisements displayed at private property should be removed within 72 hours.