Remove all bottlenecks in semi-ring road project: Div Com to DCs

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday directed the concerned District Development Commissioners (DDCs) to remove all bottlenecks coming in the way of construction of semi-ring road project so that execution of the prestigious project is started at an earliest.

The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review the progress made on the work of land acquisition for the project.

The meeting was informed that the 42 km long project with a cost of Rs. 939.41 crore will traverse through 52 villages and six districts will include 279.93 kanals of land in Baramulla, 379.73 kanals in Pulwama, 4093.29 kanals in Budgam, 82.13 kanals in Ganderbal, 423.35 kanals in Srinagar and 181.83 kanals in Bandipora districts.

The Divisional Commissioner directed all concerned District Development Commissioners (DDCs) to sort out all issues of land acquisition immediately so that the work on this vital road project will be started soon.

He urged the officers of various departments to work in close coordination and re-double their efforts so that all lacunae, if any, are removed at an earliest.

Khan said the vital project will revolutionize the road connectivity between South and Central Kashmir and will greatly help in intra and inter-district transport.

Additional Commissioner, Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Senior Engineers of the project among other concerned officers were present in the meeting whereas District Development Commissioners (DDCs) of Pulwama, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora and Ganderbal participated in the meeting via video conferencing.