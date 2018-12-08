Removal of Kashmiri translations from Bhasha Sangam direct ‘attack on Kashmir’s identity’

‘Move aimed to thrust Hindutva ideology over Kashmir’
Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
Scores of Kashmir-based literary organizations and prominent literati have ridiculed Ministry of Human Resource Development’s (MHRD) move to remove Kashmiri translations from its language-promoting portal—Bhasha Sangam—terming it as a direct attack on “Kashmiri identity.”
MHRD had withdrawn Kashmiri translations from its language-promoting portal — Bhasha Sangam — after Kashmiri Pandits objected to the version of the language it put out, reports said.
The Valley-based experts of Kashmiri language condemned and expressed displeasure over the move. “Since decades, both the Pandits and Muslims in Kashmir have contributed, promoted and glorified the Kashmiri language.”
They said that the Kashmiri language is the same for both the communities barring few words. “It is just a communal thinking, which tends to divide Muslims and Pandits,” they said.
Experts also questioned the HRD ministry for declining the whole Kashmiri script on the basis of few objections from Pandit community who are not even experts.” There is Pahari as well as Gojri languages are spoken in the valley. Even some are using mixed Gogri and Kashmir and some Pahari and Kashmiri. Does that mean they will also object,” said experts.
Head, Department of Law, Central University Kashmir, Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain said that the move was aimed to “thrust Hindutva ideology over Kashmir.” He said Kashmiri Pandits in past were also writing the language in the same script as it was written by Kashmir Muslims.
“That they way Taj Mahal was given different colour, Kashmiri language is targeted in the same pattern and termed it a ‘short sited mentality’. The alienations will get multiplied on the ground due to such kind of moves and it will add more fuel to the fire,” he said.
Former Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and Cultural historian, Muhammad Yousuf Taing told Rising Kashmir that the objection which led to the withdrawal of the Kashmiri translations from its language-promoting portal is baseless. “There is nothing like Pandits and Muslims language. The Kashmiri language is the same for both the communities barring few words. It is just a communal thinking, which tends to divide Muslims and Pandits."
Taing said, in 1955, when a committee was formed for the promotion of Kashmiri language and script formation. There were Kashmiri Pandits as well. P. N Pushp and G.N Lal Koul were there with G A Ashai, Mirza Arif Beigh, and Prof Mohidddin Hajini.
He said, both Kashmiri Pandit and Muslim writers have written books in the Kashmiri script. Even Sahitya Academy has awarded them for the same Kashmiri language. The Kashmiri script is widely accepted.
“Then who are these elements who are adding communal flavors to the language?” he asked.
Taing also said that the Kashmiri script is same since the time of Sheikh ul Alam, Lal Ded. “Rasul Mir, Mahmud Ghani and others poets have their books in the same script. Withdrawing the script is an attempt to distort the history of Kashmir and nothing else. This is a right-wing ideology which is spreading like a virus across the country."
Prof Mashal Sultan Puri, a renowned poet, writer and Patron of Adbee Markaz Kamraz said the Kashmiri language has been treasured in the same Kashmiri script since decades and there is nothing like Pandits and Muslims. “Even Sahitya Academy has published the book on Ramayana in Kashmiri script. Some negative elements in other community are dragging two points which have no base. “Only 2 per cent Pandits are living in the Kashmir, rest Muslims. So there should be no objection,” he added.
"There are Kashmiri Pandits like Raghunath Kastur, Makhan Lal, Prof Ratan Lal , Prof Hari Krishan Koul, Brij Nath Betab , Roshan Lal Roshan ,Bimla Raina and others, who have written and published the books in the same Kashmiri script.
"Even the books of the famous broadcaster, Pran Kishore, Moti Lal and Prof Ratan Lal Talashi have come out in the same approved script of Kashmiri language."
Renowned Kashmiri poet, Fayaz Tilgami, said that an attack on the Kashmiri language is clearly an attack on the Kashmiri identity.
"The identity of Kashmiris is its native language. This step is against the identity of Kashmiris. No one can separate us from our Kashmiri language. Our kids will learn the Kashmiri language. There is nothing wrong with the script. The language is the same since decades and it would continue to remain in the same form." he said. Experts also said that there is a Muslim majority in the valley. So children in their schools would be taught Asalamualikum. “We respect our Pandit brothers and they also respect us. There are negative elements, who want to divide us. The Kashmiri language is the same for all. There are only two-three words which differ, but that doesn't mean the whole script should be declined. It is condemnable.
Experts said that those who have raised the baseless objections are not even experts. "There are Pandit and Muslim experts who have contributed a lot to promote and glorify the Kashmiri language. They have even sidelined them as well." They said.
Majrooh Rashid who is Head of the Kashmiri department at the University of Kashmir said that removing Kashmiri from language portal is not a welcome step. "Based on few objections, HRD ministry should not decline the language. It is not acceptable. HRD ministry should have consulted the experts from both the communities and then they should have taken any step.
As per the sources in the ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD) the withdrawal of Kashmiri translations from its language-promoting portal — Bhasha Sangam is for a time being till the new experts would be hired.
Sources said the MHRD has got many objections from the Pandit community—who claim the translation was based on the script widely spoken by Muslims in the Valley.
“So we have decided to drop the translation for time being. We are hiring the experts for the new translation which would be considered very soon,” he said.
Officials in Jammu and Kashmir remain tight-lipped over the issue.
Commissioner Secretary, Culture, J&K, Government, Saleem Sheeshgar didn’t respond to any calls from this newspaper. Meanwhile Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKACL), Dr Aziz Hajini chose not to speak on the issue.