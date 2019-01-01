Reminisces on philosophy of Kautilya

When we go through his treatise and philosophies, we get connected with the ways and means to control and power of the state
Binish Qadri
Kautilya or Vishnugupta or Chanakya was an ancient Indian philosopher, jurist, theorist, royal consultant, and researcher par excellence. He was a guide to the first Mauryan Emperor Chandragupta and assisted him in his conquests and rise to power.
He is by and large considered as one of the most persuasive and dominant ancient political philosophers in a number of reasonable, conjectural and philosophical stadiums.
His masterpiece “The Arthashastra” (Mabbett, 1964) is an ancient Indian treatise on governance and diplomacy, the economic course of action and military stratagem which is considered an important forerunner to classical economics (Jha&Jha, 1998).
It encompasses many subjects which in the present day world has practical implications including public administration, political science, economics in general and modern economic theory in particular, and political economy and set up the first all-inclusive and complete system of Indian political philosophy.
It was written in Sanskrit and was a basically a ‘Textbook of Statecraft and Political Economy’ that offers a meticulous and comprehensive account of brainpower intelligence collection, processing, consumption, and secret actions, a necessary as well as sufficient conditions for upholding and intensifying the power and security of the state (Shoham& Liebig, 2016).
Moreover, it discusses monetary and fiscal policies of the government, economic welfare, international relations and comparative politics in detail. It also outlines the responsibilities of a ruler (Halsall, 2012).
Another book which is attributed to Kautilya is “ChanakyaNiti”, also known as ChanakyaNeeti-Shastra.
It is a series of sayings cum maxims carefully chosen by Kautilya from a number of Shastras (Davis & Murthy, 1981).
The period of ancient Indian history marked the glory of the political thought of Kautilya. His thoughts became food for the coming thoughts coupled with theories.
His political thought is extensively used as an optimistic and trustful expression to portray modern-day statesmen and his duties of the kind he styled most superbly in his classic work “The Arthashastra.”
It include accounts on the nature and significance of government, civil, law and criminal court systems, moral science, financial side, markets and trade, the ways and means for scrutinizing bureaucrats, diplomacy, war treatise, peace and conflict, and the sense of duty and responsibilities of a sovereign (Sen&Basu, 2006; Trautmann, 2012).
Furthermore, it comprises ancient economic and cultural information on agriculture and allied activities. It explores social welfare aspects, and the ethics which is collective in nature holding a society together.
It advises the ruler that in times of emergency and natural calamities he should incur heavy public expenditure such as building irrigation channels and fortifications around major strategic places and towns and the affected people should be exempted from taxes (Patrick, 2013).
He was very much influenced by Hindu philosophy and texts, especially Vedas-Rigveda, Samaveda, Atharveda, and Yajurveda and his works were very much influential on other fields, particularly Hindu texts that followed, such as Manusmriti (Patrick, 2004).
It was he who laid the foundations of ancient politics and economics in the real sense.
Tailpiece
Kautilya puts forward an organized, logical, and systematic approach to the art of governance and a sequential order of society in the form of state which exists to secure law and order.
He views state for all intents and purposes as a beneficial institution for the protection of human life, social welfare and for the better comprehension and realization of the epitomes of humanity.
Through his political thought, there was a guideline and instruction for medieval as well as modern political thought which incorporates modern political notions of the welfare state, fundamental rights and duties, secularism, democracy, and sovereignty.
When we go through his treatise and philosophies on the art of polity and economy, we get directly connected with the ways and means to control and power of the state whose ultimate aim is social welfare.
The economists, planners and rulers should go through his philosophy and advice while framing and implementing a policy.
Author is a research scholar at Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir
