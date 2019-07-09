Remembering Syed Janbaz Wali (RA)

July 09, 2019 | Idrees Mir

Syed janbaz-wali (RA), a prominent missionary and saint of Kashmir hailed from Isfahan; the then capital of Iran. He was born in the year (1329 A D) and was named as Syed Muhammad Ruface. He was great grandson of Syed Ahmad Ruface of Isfahan who was nephew of famous saint-Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA), popularly known as Destigeer Sahib.

Allah (SWT) selects and blesses only those who are capable of bearing difficult task. In the childhood Syed Janbaz Wali (RA) was put under the loving care of a learned tutor Syed Muhammad Arabi (RA)-A famous Muslim scholar from Arabia who started teaching him theology, but it was the famous Saint Mir Syed Jalal-ud- Bukhari (RA) to whom Janbaz Wali (RA) offered himself as his disciple.

In (1420AD) when Sultan zian -ul- Abiden was the ruler of Kashmir valley, Syed Janbaz Wali (RA) visited the Kashmir valley and reached Srinagar via shopian. According to Waqf board officials "a group of 120 saints and scholars accompanied him and when Syed Janbaz Wali (RA) arrived in Srinagar". Sultan Zian -ul-Abiden went out of the city to welcome the great saint because he had a great regard to saints and God fearing people. The sultan later on becomes a regular and most dutiful desciple of Hazrat Syed Janbaz Wali (RA). After two years of stay in Srinagar Hazrat Janbaz Wali (RA) moved to Baramulla district of north Kashmir and made all arrangements of travel via Wular Lake. After crossing Wular lake boat finally reached Baramulla were Syed (RA) selected a meadow as his residential place. Later this place was named as Janbaz Pora as a mark of respect for Hazrat Janbaz Wali (RA).

After sometime Syed Janbaz (RA) changed this place and moved towards the western side of Baramulla on the bank of river Jhelum. He settled a new village there and gave the name khawanpora (a place of food in Persian language) to it. The saint settled there permanently and spread the message of Islam with love, passion, and mercy. Even today people across the Kashmir valley like to visit His shrine which is located in khanpora. The shrine is decorated with Islamic flags and calligraphy; the outer side of shrine looks beautiful and its breathtaking view that attracts every one for its spiritual beauty and great legacy.

The Auqaf -e- Islamia, khanpora, Baramulla is an organization of khanpora which is monitoring and taking care of shrine, “As a caretaker of shrine i consider it my concern priority and i feel the luckiest person to spend my entire time as a care taker of this shrine “said Bashir Akhoon caretaker and memeber of Auqaf-e-Islamia khanpora.

The great saint Syed Janbaz Wali (RA) carried some precious and important things with him while visiting Kashmir valley. At present these precious things are under vigilant security and are regarded as Holy Relics of the Syed Janbaz Wali (RA). These things include; small boat, sword, bow & arrow, hair piece of Syed Janbaz Wali (RA), kalah Mubarak, Shana shareef ,Aalam shareef etc. These relics are usually shown on the occasion of the birth day of Syed Janbaz Wali (RA) which is celebrated every year with religious fervour. Hazrat Syed Janbaz Wali (RA) passed away at the age of 105 at khanpora Baramulla. He still remains eternal in the hearts and minds of kashmiri people. May Allah (SWT) reward these personalities in high and grant them Janat-ul-Firdous.

