Remember orphans, widows, victims of violence during holy Ramadan: Faesal

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

President Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Dr Shah Faesal has felicitated people especially Muslim Ummah on the advent of holy month of Ramadhan commencing tomorrow on May 8.

In his greetings message, Shah Faesal has prayed that “this auspicious month may prove to be the harbinger of peace and prosperity for our blood soaked and turmoil hit state”. He said Ramadan Kareem provides us a mercy chance to seek forgiveness from Allah adding that the month long fasts and special prayers purifies our souls against all sins.

He has appealed the people especially philanthropists to contribute in a big way towards upkeep and welfare of orphans, widows, destitute and poorest of the poor sections of the society.

Shah Faesal has asked people of the state to especially remember victims of the prevailing unrest so that they do not feel neglected by their own people. “We have to be with them to convey our commitment, solidarity and compassion,” Shah Faesal asserted.