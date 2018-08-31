‘Remarks aimed at undermining India’s impartial institutions'

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 30:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday castigated State BJP chief, Ravinder Raina for his statement that the new Governor was “BJP’s very own man”.
In a statement issued here, PDP’s General Secretary and former minister Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura said the remarks made about the new Governor by the State BJP chief were “unprecedented, uncalled for and unnatural to the core”.
He said that by making such a statement, Raina had not only undermined the constitutional authority of the State but also tried to belittle the office of the Governor.
“We are in possession of a firm and unshakeable belief that the Governor’s office is impartial and functions sans any prejudice or partiality for the people and for their welfare,” the PDP general secretary said.
He said by making such a “ludicrous and a bizarre” statement, the State BJP chief had shaken the trust of the people of the State that they repose in such vital institutions that have been serving India with utmost sincerity and impartiality since its independence.
Hanjura said his party hopes that the new Governor would prove the BJP chief wrong and his office would work toward the betterment of the State while ensuring equitable growth and development in all the three regions of Jammu Kashmir.
“The people of the State are in dire need of equitable growth and development. They have been yearning for tranquility and peace for decades and statements like the one Raina has issued would only demolish the trust that has been rebuilt in the State subtly and gradually for years,” Hanjura said.
The PDP general secretary said PDP had on record welcomed the appointment of Satya Pal Malik as the new governor of the State and as he himself had remained a veteran politician, he possessed ample experience to resolve the issues of administrative and political nature.