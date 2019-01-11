Remain vigilant, proactive ahead of January 26: DGP tells officers

Chairs meeting to finalise arrangements
JAMMU:
Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh on Thursday chaired a high level meeting with regard to finalization arrangement for January 26 celebrations.
The meeting was attended by top officers of intelligence, Army, CAPFs, Civil and Police.
The DGP was briefed that the intelligence agencies Army, CAPF regarding the arrangements which have been put in place for the celebration of the day.
In his address, the DGP impressed upon the officers to be pro-active and strengthen the city and the border grid by briefing the manpower regularly.
He directed that joint police control rooms be activated and responsibilities must be fixed for the officers to get the jobs done as per the requirements.
He impressed upon the officers for improving the coordination and further the team work for this special occasion.
The DGP said that the plans which have been laid down need to be implemented on ground and resources need to be optimized. It was impressed upon the officers to make adequate traffic and parking arrangements for the occasion. The DGP said that lessons learned from the past incidents must be put in practice and the CCTVs as well as physical surveillance in and around the venues on the Republic Day as also before it should be made.
The DGP said that after identifying the key areas proper barricading should be done as also all the checks must be made for sensitizing the venue and its peripheries.
The meeting was attended by ADGP CID J&K Dr. B. Srinivas, ADGP Armed J&K A.K. Choudhary, ADGP (Hqrs.) PHQ A.G. Mir, GOC 26 Div. Maj. Gen. Sharad Kapoor, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma, IGP BSF N.S. Jamwal, IGP CRPF Abhayveer Choudhan, IGP Jammu M.K. Sinha, IGP Traffic J&K Alok Kumar and DIG JSK Range Vivek Gupta.