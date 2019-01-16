Remain united to protect identity of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Urging people to remain united to protect the identity of the Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said forth coming Assembly elections in the state will decide their (people) future.
Addressing a meet of party functionaries, workers at Barthana, Batamallo Farooq said, “The state is faced with a critical situation. We are caught between devil and deep sea. And at this time the choice of the people will act as a pointer towards their future,” adding, “We have to show unity amongst ourselves to illustrate how passionate we are about our identity,” he said.
Asserting that there is no substitute to democracy and that in a democracy each life matters, Farooq said, “People are yearning for development and peace. I am sure that with Omar in the forefront of the government, the state will be bequeathed with much needed peace and stability,” adding that safeguarding the interests of the state and its people forms the core of National Conference.