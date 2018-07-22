Religious rights of Kashmiri Muslims under threat: Hami

Says authorities deny permission to hold Dawutus Sunnah confab
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Lashing out at the authorities for the denial of permission to hold International Dawutus Sunnah Conference, Karwan-e-Islami patron Alama Ghulam Rasool Hami on Saturday alleged that religious rights of Muslims were under threat.
Addressing a press conference, the Islamic scholar of the Valley said that the organization was scheduled to hold a conference at Srinagar Municipal Park on Sunday here but on late Friday evening, the authorities denied the permission.
Condemning the denial of permission to hold the conference, he said that he along with his organization had made all the arrangement but the direct inference in the religious affairs has sabotaged all the process.
He informed that the authorities cited security reasons to deny the permission.
Hami further accused that the people belonging to other religions are being provided every possible facility but the Muslims are being deprived to perform the religious duty. “Our religious rights are under threat.”
Giving details about the conference, the prominent Islamic scholar said that the well-known Islamic clerics from different parts of the country were scheduled to deliver lectures.
“Likewise, this year we also had scheduled the same kind of conference which was likely going to held on July 22, 2018, in which ambassadors and spiritual leaders from central Asia, Makah, Medina and the Middle East were invited to delivered a lecture on peace,” he said.
Lashing out at civil administration, Hami said, “We also had informed the district civil administration for their permission a month back but they (administration) did not reply to our requests and letters even we were not giving us any clearance by them but at the eleventh hour the Srinagar district administration denied us to provide us with any space in Srinagar to hold such event.”
Hami added, “There are some vested persons who are not giving us space to hold religious events. We will not step back and for now, we have changed the venue to Shadipora.”
He also said that the administration at last moment informed us that there was a life threat to us that is why they did not allow us to conduct such religious event and they have also told us that the Sheri Park Srinagar is only meant to hold political rallies and conferences.
The office bearers of Karwani Islami International during the press conference said that they even asked the administration to change the venue but police last night over the phone told them that they are going to allow them to hold such conference as there is a life threat to them.
Hami said that they have invited the noted scholars and speakers from many parts of the world who even have arrived to New Delhi adding, “I want ask the district police and civil administration that are they trying to snatch our religious freedom from us as we had conducted the same conference in the year 2011 and 2014 as well.”
He also said that no law or any democratic country is allowing, putting any curbs to hold religious events and conference, then why civil administration is after us to snatch our religious freedom.
“If police is offering security to filmmakers in Kashmir then why they can’t offer the same to us to hold the religious event,” Hami said.