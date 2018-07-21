Religious Pilgrimages: State regulations and environment concerns

Yatra would always start from Akhara Building BudshahChowk Srinagar where pilgrims from different parts of India would assemble few days before commencement of the pilgrimage
Yatra would always start from Akhara Building BudshahChowk Srinagar where pilgrims from different parts of India would assemble few days before commencement of the pilgrimage
J. Aslam
mjaslam09@gmail.com
There are two most important Hindu religious pilgrimages of India: Gangotri-Gurmukhand Amarnath cave shrine. Both are located among glacial bodies and both have had religious fervourand ecological concerns.
In this write up, I will try to highlight some important socio-legal-ecological aspects of these yatrasand try to understand how the states have responded to them.
The source of Ganga is Gangotri which itself is created by Gurmukh-glacier which is 19 KMs away from Gangotri temple.
The Gangotri which is source of Ganga and very sacred place of pilgrimage for Hindus during May-November, while in winter Gangotriand Gurmukh temples remain closed down for hard weather conditions. Gangotri is the centre for tourists and devotees who put lot of strain on the natural ecosystem in these forest areas of Uttarakhand.
It was generally seen that the visitors had been littering these forest areas besides the hills and glaciers being also sensitive to human rush.
To protect these forest areas and keep them clean, and to protect ecosystem of the mountains, voices were raised and it was forcefully demanded that visiting to these sacred Hindu places should not be easily accessible since greater number of people visiting these areas was only aiding in increasing levels of pollution and endangering their eco-balance.
Ultimately, 18 Kms stretch from Gangogtri to Gurmukh was declared eco-sensitive zone and “With alarm bells ringing over the rapid melting of glaciers in the Himalayas, the Uttarakhand Government decided to regulate tourist flow to the protected areas of Gangotri National Park, including Gurmukhand restrict the number of tourists visiting the origin of the holy river Ganga to only 150 per day.”
Before this decision was taken by the Uttarakhand Government, it may be noted that, on a single day nearly 2,000 to 3,000 devotees had been visiting the area that caused concerns about eco-stability.
The entry of mules and horses was also banned in Gangotri area by the State of Uttarakhand and to discourage tourists from visiting Gangotri regularly, the entry fee was also hiked.
On the other hand is the AmarnathYatra. Let us have a look at it as well. In North East of Kashmir, some 141 Kms away from Srinagar, amongst glacial mountains at an altitude of 3888 meters or 13,500 ft , is a cave in which ice stalagmite is formed during summer which according to Hindu mythology is the Shiv Lingam, emblem of Lord Shiva.
The cave remains blocked for almost entire year except during Shravan (between 15 July- 15 August) when it is open to Hindu pilgrims for having darshana of Shiv-Lingam.
It is believed that the ice stalagmite, which is thought to be waxing and waning in accordance with the cycles or phases of moon, is an embodiment of the Shiv-Lingam, the phallic representation of Lord Shiva himself.
Legend has it that it was here where Shiva revealed secrets of immortality and creation of universe to his life consort ParvathiJi without being heard by any other living being.
Without going into mutual uncertainty among Hindus scholars themselves whether it was “re-discovered” or “first discovered”it is historically correct, as against recent claims, that AmarnathYatra was first time “officially patronized” in Kashmir by Gulab Singh, Dograruler, immediately after he bought Kashmir from British for 7.5 million rupees vide Treaty of Amritsar of 1846.
Since then, the AmarnathYatra was being annually conducted under official bundobast of the State Government. Small groups of few thousand local Pandits, some Hindus or Sadhus from other parts of India under the State arrangements would join the Yatra for a brief period of 15 days during July-August every year.
Yatra used to be small. The fact can be well gauged from the fact that only one Tehsildar, one Magistrate, one medical officer and a band of policemen were deputed to take charge of the entire pilgrimage, despite the toll of mortality was appalling whenever inclement weather prevailed.
Factually, the Yatra would always start from Akhara Building BudshahChowk Srinagar where Sadhus and Hindus from different parts of India would assemble few days before commencement of the pilgrimage.
In this religious sojourn, Kashmiri Pandits would always join the Yatra procession at Mach Bawan, Mattan of Islamabad/Anatnag district of south Kashmir.
It may be noted that the chadawa or offerings at Amarnath cave shrine were distributed between three parties, namely, Mahant of Srinagar’s DashnamiAkhara, Purohits (Pandits) of MattanMurtand Temple and Maliks of Batakote; the Maliks as the descendants of the Butta Malik who is historically credited with having discovered the Amarnath cave.
Legislation and its consequences
In 1996, due to unexpected snowfall and change of weather some 243 Yatris lost their lives. Dr Nitesh K Sengupta Committee was set up by the State Government to probe the deaths. The Committee recommended constitution of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).
Accepting the recommendations of the Committee, Farooq Abdullah government passed the J&K Shri Amarnathji Shrine Act, 2000 which came into effect on 12th February, 2001. There were three immediate effects of this legislation as under:
First, it took away 150 years plus authority of the State government (due to its own said legislative measure) to manage the AmarnathYatra.
Second, henceforth, the task to conduct the Yatra was given to what under the Act is called Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).
SASB has ten members with governor as the chairman (provided he is a Hindu) with two members from local Pandits whileas overwhelming membership of SASB (8 members out of 10) has been vested in non-local-Hindu- members by the Act.
Unlike Uttarakhand, where State government itself manages and regulates Gangotri-GurmukhYatras, in JK regulation of Amarnath cave shrine yatra has been vested in SASB
Third, centuries old offerings to three parties mentioned above came to an end. In the aftermath of these legislative changes, lakhs of Yatris all over India were mobilized to visit Amarnath Cave.
It is yesterday’s talk, we have been witness to it from our childhood days, what used to be a small but excellent religious pilgrimage of few thousand local Panditsand some non-local Sadhus and Hindus who used to assemble in Akhara building LalChowk, Srinagar before start of the Yatra, for setting on it under the State arrangements for 150 years, became a mega event of pilgrimage to the cave shrine, in the recent years.
Environmental risks
Man Mohan Munshi admittedly writes that: “In recent years the number of pilgrims has increased from few thousand to about six lacks per annum.”
However, he is brushing aside concerns of all scientists and environmentalists that hugely increased number of pilgrims is alarmingly disturbing the eco-system of this area.
He says that Amarnath cave is not surrounded by glaciers but by “snow bridges or snow accumulations” which, in his view, are confused by “vested interests” with the glaciers.
But National Geographic and Reuters India in their reports based on established research data including that of highly reliable Indian body of scientists, at New Delhi, The Energy & Resources Institute/TERI, shows that Kolahoi, the biggest glacier of Kashmir near the Amarnath Cave shrine, has lost between 15 to 18 percent of its total volume. The research also shows that the glacier is retreating by almost ten feet (three meters) a year.
Following Amarnath land transfer agitation of 2008 and establishment of SASB, Yatra is now spanned 40-45 days in comparison to earlier 15 days’ duration and now people in lakhs all over India are mobilized for this religious Yatra.
In 2015, as per official reports, 3, 52,771 pilgrims, in 2016, 2,20,490 pilgrims while in 2017, 2,60,003 pilgrims visited the cave shrine.
It means, on an average, during 2015-2017, considering total Yatra-days at 40 only, number of pilgrims who had darshana of Shiva-Lingam inside cave shrine during 2015 to 2017 was, respectively, 8819, 5512 & 6500, per day.
Now, compare it with 150 Yatris visiting Gongotri Temple in Uttarakhand per day during pilgrimage season each year.
As noted above, number of pilgrims was reduced by the Uttrakhand Government from 3000 per day to 150 pilgrims a day. This was done to ensure that no imbalances were caused to the fragile eco-system of forests there.
Now, if ecology of Uttrakhand where Gangotriand Gurmukh, two highly sacred places of Hindu pilgrimage, cannot be compromised for religious purposes, then, how come, inverse of the ecosystem stability of the Lidder and Sind valleys in State of Jammu Kashmir will be permitted by man-made interference of lakhs of pilgrims marching simultaneously in these most fragile eco-sensitive areas of nature?
Environmental stress offers the strongest basis for building consensus on the regulation of the yatra. For pilgrims too: “The sanctity is often compromised by increased numbers of visitors, and the resultant degradation of the physical environment. A smaller, cleaner, more manageable Amarnathyatra would be in everyone’s interest – the pilgrims’ above all.”