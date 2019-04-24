About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Religious education helps in differentiating between evil and good: Saroori

Stressing on the need of importance of education in developing society, Former Minister and JKPCC Vice President, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori on Tuesday said that communalism and hatred can be conquered only through education.
As per a statement, Saroori was speaking at an annual function of a Madrasa at Chatroo, Chabba Kahara, Keshwan Thakrie and Tatani Saroor areas.
While addressing the gathering of students, prominent citizens and religious scholars,. Saroori said that hatred and communalism have no space in present society and urged the students to arm themselves with modern means of education so that they can compete and beat the difficult time through his visionary thinking that can only be attain through education.
“My message to all those children’s who participated in these programmes is to arm yourself with knowledge, arms yourself with information and that can only be gain through schools and it is only due to educational institution like Madrasa that you can conquered the world” said Saroori.
Saroori said that education helps the man to spread the message of peace and communal harmony so that long lasting peace could be achieved in Jammu and Kashmir.
“I hope that the golden era will be back and this region will be admired for its tolerance and secular principals.”
He said that value of religious preaching’s like chapters on Prophet Mohammad SAW and Prophet Essa AS are missing from books these days and demanded for inclusion of the religious chapters in syllabus of school books.
Talking about the importance of modern and religious education in developing society, Saroori said that a quality education helps a person to become a human that can help him to differentiate between evil and good.
“It is the responsibility of every individual to impart a quality education to their children’s by family members added that the role of Islamic Institutes like Darzgah’s, Madrasa is important in imparting the education to people of not only Kishtwar District, but Chenab valley as whole.”
He said that it is due to these religious schools that education is imparted to the society by this school.
“Every individual is responsible for what we are witnessing today in the society in terms of lacks of moral and religious education added that without inculcating religious education in the schools, the society as a whole will have to suffer and offered its full support to the management of Madrasa in establishing a religion based courses in the school.”

