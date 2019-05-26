Religare Health Insurance holds felicitation programme

May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman J&K Grameen Bank felicitates meritorious officials

Chairman J&K Grameen Bank JK Raj Angural felicitated meritorious officials of the Bank who performed well in selling health insurance products.

He was the chief in the training-cum-felicitation programme organized by Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd. here at Hotel Radisson Blu.

Other dignitaries present during the occasion were General Manager J&K Grameen Bank Jeetendra Bharadwaj, Religare Head (Institution Business) Chandrakant Mishra, Religare Head (Rural and Govt. Business) Atul Sabharwal, Religare Channel Head (Financial Inclusion) Sushil Aggarwal; Religare Area Manager (J&K) Rajeev Kumar; besides other senior officials of the Bank.

The Chairman said positive reinforcement is very important to yield best performance from the workforce and initiatives like these deserve the intended purpose.

Religare Head (Institution Business), Chandrakant Mishra also spoke on the occasion and apprised that Religare Health Insurance Company Limited (RHICL) is a standalone health insurer offering health insurance services to corporate employees, individual customers and for financial inclusion as well. He said that in the present era, where the medical costs are rising with each passing day, health insurance is something that is unavoidable and thereby, its mass penetration can prove to be a big boon to the society.