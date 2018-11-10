Relieve overstaying doctors from medical colleges: DAK

‘Restore administrative seniority in health department’
‘Restore administrative seniority in health department’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 09:
Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Friday said the rural health care system is overburdened and is facing manpower crisis as large number of doctors having ‘political and bureaucratic clout’ have been deputed to Medical Colleges.
In a statement, DAK spokesperson said immediate relieving of more than 400 medical officers and consultants to rural health care system from medical colleges Jammu/Srinagar is the only viable short term measure to get vibrancy and dynamics of rural health care system back said
He said many doctors who don't have political backing are posted to far flung and border areas of state for decades altogether and it is sheer injustice with doctor fraternity. Moreover, doctors from peripheral Health sector must be sent to medical colleges on roster basis to keep them updated with continuous Medical educations.
DAK spokesperson further said it is ‘unfortunate and travesty’ of justice that deputed doctors enjoying in capital cities are withdrawing more salary than a colleague working in Uri, Tangdar, Lolab, Gurez, Hoon Heng. He further demanded that in charge system in the rural health care must be done away with, as in-charge DDO are toothless to take any major administrative decision.
The pick and choose method to appoint administration in health system has derailed the system and with the result common people are final sufferers, he further added.
The spokesperson said the process for restoration of administrative seniority in health dept must be done on war footing basis and taken to logical end where utmost weightage must be given to absolute seniority and credibility.
He said Doctors Association Kashmir again requests the Governor led administration to expedite the process of relieving of overstaying doctors from medical colleges, so that ailing peripheral health sector will get strengthen. Furthermore administrative seniority must be restored as early as possible to restore the glory of the health department, he added.