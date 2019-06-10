About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 10, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Relief for childless couples as LD hospital gets first infertility centre

 In a major relief for childless couple, the Government Lal Ded hospital has started first of kind infertility clinic—which is a first such facility in a government-run healthcare institution in Kashmir region.
The state-of-art infertility clinic at the hospital has been established on Saturday to help women to overcome infertility which is otherwise done at unaffordable rates in private clinics here and outside the state.
Medical Superintendent, LD hospital, Dr Shabir Siddiqui said till date the facility was available only in the private sector and women were bearing huge financial burden.
“Now, we have started the infertility clinic in our hospital. It is a move to make it a full-fledged centre in the future,” he told Rising Kashmir.
The maternity hospital has procured state-of-art equipment and made manpower available for the centre to facilitate fertilization to the women.
Siddiqui said the facility will be having Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) laboratory—a fertility facility that involves placing sperm inside a woman’s uterus to facilitate fertilization.
Earlier, the childless couples used to go outside J&K which was a burden for them. They would spend lot of money on infertility treatment.
He said the new facility is expected to provide treatment on subsidised rates saying it will provide relief for the childless couples.
As per gynaecologists infertility was a growing concern among women both in urban and rural areas of Kashmir.
As per Siddiqui, 13 percent women in Jammu and Kashmir are suffering from infertility saying 90 percent of them are treatable.
“But only 1 percent are seeking infertility treatment because of lack of awareness and high-cost treatment available in private sector,” he said.
The medical superintendent said that the infertility clinic would run in hospital OPD six days a week saying that they would extend the facility in all the units to make it convenient for patients.
A fresh study conducted by department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, GMC Srinagar has revealed that the tubal occlusion is one of the leading causes of infertility among women.
The research studied 100 infertile women for a period of 18 months, of them, 58 were from rural areas rest from urban areas.
The hospital based-study was aimed to study clinicopathological profile of infertility and find out the most prevalent cause in the study population.
“In rural patients, most common cause of primary infertility on hysterolaparoscopy was tubal factors seen in 38 percent patients,” reads the study results.
“Ovarian factors were seen in 26 percent patients, peritoneal factors in 14 percent patients, uterine factors in 11 percent patients and unexplained infertility in 9 percent rural patients,” it said.
Similarly, in urban participants, the most common cause of primary infertility on hysterolaparoscopy was ovarian factors in 51 percent patients out of 100.
“Tubal factors were seen in 24 percent patients and uterine factors in 10 percent patients.”
In secondary infertility patients, tubal factors were seen in majority in both rural and urban females on hysterolaparoscopy.
“Tubal factors were seen in 37 percent rural and 46 percent urban patients. Ovarian factors were seen in 18 percent rural and 23 percent urban patients. Uterine factors were seen in 12 percent rural and 15 percent urban patients. Peritoneal and unexplained causes were seen in 18 percent and 12 percent rural patients, respectively,” reveals the research.
In urban patients, the research said peritoneal and unexplained causes were seen in 7 percent patients each.
It has noted that age at marriage, obesity, literacy, life style factors and accessibility to health care facilities are various determinants having an impact on female fertility.
“Tubal occlusion is one of the leading causes of infertility. Pelvic infections, if treated at basic healthcare level can prevent serious crippling effects like tubal blockage,” it said.
To reduce the incidence of infertility especially in rural areas, the research has pitched for mass campaigns to aware people regarding personal hygiene, prevention of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and infection.

 

