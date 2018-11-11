Relief announced for damage to orchards inadequate: CPI (M)

Farmers hold holds protest rally in Srinagar
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, November 10:
Terming the scale of relief under “state-specific special natural calamity” for damaged orchards due to recent heavy snowfall as quite inadequate, CPI (M) Saturday demanded adequate compensation to the farmers, whose trees got damaged due to the snowfall.
CPI (M) was speaking here at a protest rally at Press Enclave/Pratap Park in which farmers from different areas of Kashmir assembled to participate in the rally.
Shouting slogans, they demanded the Government to take into account the scale of damage caused by the snowfall while finalizing the compensation package.
The rally was addressed by CPI (M) State Secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik, Kissan leaders Mohammad Afzal Parray, Ghulam Ahmad Ganie, Ghulam Rasool, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din and Abdul Rashid Pandit.
While addressing the protesters, Ghulam Nabi Malik said the decision of state executive committee (SEC) to enhance the quantum of relief from Rs 18000/hectare to Rs 36000/hectare for damage to perennial crops like apple, is insufficient given the quantum of destruction caused due to the heavy snowfall. Besides, the huge damage to the present crop, the snowfall caused massive damage to fruit trees.
He said a tree which got damaged due to snow is a recurring loss for the farmer for years to come.
“The early snowfall has not only affected the returns this year, but is bound to affect the returns from the horticulture crops for the years to come. The Government should provide compensation keeping in view the recurring losses to the farmers. The earning of farmers, whose livelihood is dependent on it, will come down drastically in the years to come. A tree takes at least a decade to mature and the snowfall has ruined the hard work of years of farmers.”
Malik said thousands of trees have been damaged due to the snowfall and the mainstay of the Kashmir economy – horticulture – is in shambles.
“The SKUAST experts must also give technical support to the farmers for binding of damaged trees for their recovery.”
While demanding one-time exemption of KCC loan to the small farmers and fruit growers whose harvest was damaged by the snowfall, Mohammad Afzal Parray called for implementation of Crop Insurance Scheme (CIS) in the state. Though the announcement of crop insurance scheme was made by the government, it is unfortunate that the said scheme is not implemented so far here.