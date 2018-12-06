Reliance unlikely to return Rs 60 crore, likely to approach court

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 05:
Anil Ambani's Reliance General Insurance, which was awarded health insurance of government employees of the state before it was cancelled by Governor Satya Pal Malik, is unlikely to return the advanced payment of Rs 60 crores to the State government.
Sources said Reliance is likely to approach the court to settle the issue with the state government.
“The Reliance is at no fault. They have got the contract by fulfilling all the set parameters. So, it is unlikely that they will return the paid money,” they said.
According to sources, if government employees are demanding return of their deducted premium, it would be a burden on the state exchequer.
The government has already detected Rs 7,78,250,000 from government employees and pensioners as premium for the health insurance.
The amount includes Rs 7,70,000,000 deducted from 3.50 lakh employees and Rs 82,50,000 from 1500 pensioners.
Only 1500 pensioners had availed the health insurance scheme as it was not mandatory for them.
The cancellation of Mediclaim Health Insurance has put the government employees in a fix as they are demanding immediate return of their premium with interest.
On October 27, Governor Malik after finding the health insurance scheme full of fraud” and its implementation “erroneous” had ordered foreclosure of the contract with Reliance General Insurance and asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to probe the matter.
The decision came after the mandatory Reliance insurance for the state government employees and pensioners had sparked a row.
Following the cancellation of Mediclaim Health Insurance scheme by Governor Satya Pal Malik, there has been no communication from the state government to its employees about the return of their monthly premium that were detected from their salaries as a first instalment.
President of Civil Secretariat Non Gazetted Employees Union, Ghulam Rasool Mir said after the cancellation of the scheme, their first premium -- Rs 2200 for working employees and Rs 5,500 for pensioners -- is yet to be returned.
Soon after Malik was appointed Governor, the contract for providing insurance to 3.5 lakh regular employees of the State was awarded to Reliance General lnsurance Company (RGIC) Ltd.
It was mandatory for all State government employees – gazetted and non-gazetted, state universities, commissions, autonomous bodies and PSUs to subscribe to the policy.
President of Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Abdul Qayoom Wani said there was still no word from the government about returning their premium amount.
He said as per the insurance policy, the employees were supposed to pay four instalments after three months.
Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Finance, Navin Kumar Choudhary refused to comment on the issue.