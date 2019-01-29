Relevance of Maududi's Purdah in contemporary times

Umair Rashid
The book entitled “Purdah and the status of Woman In Islam” authored by one of the chief architects and leaders of the contemporary Islamic resurgence MaulanaSayyidAbulA'laMaududi helps us to understand clearly the nature of the correct relationship between man and woman in the social life, and appreciate the great design that God wills to fulfil through them on the earth.
Fundamentally, we are guided to understand that Purdah is not just a piece of cloth but a comprehensive concept and system equally important for both men and women.
It practically makes us understand the importance of Purdah both for men (who have been ordered to lower their gaze) and women (who have been ordered to fully cover themselves when going outside) in Islam through which all kinds of immorality and indecency which is often seen nowadays in the society can be controlled.
It also gives us various examples how women were miserably treated whether in Greece, Rome, Christian Europe, Modern Europe etc, she was denied all rights, and was always looked down upon with contempt. She was merely considered for satisfying sexual pleasures.
This book explains practically how Islam has increased the status of women? The book proves by reason and argument that the western concept of morality underlying the social system prevalent in the west are not only unnatural and irrational but are also laden with ruinous portents for man and his Civilisations.
The book talks about the Sexual Delinquency which is prevalent among the American Children. They waste their energies in satisfying these desires at a very early age which in turn ruins their health and impacts them badly.
At a stage when they should have ambitions and desires for doing something constructive in their lives but due to lack of knowledge and born in such an environment preoccupied with sexuality and indecency, they easily fall in its trap.
People there feel no shame to indulge in illicit relationships openly. They have adopted this kind of system there. They don’t give preference to marriage much and in turn prefer these illicit relationships with anyone.
Due to fornication and prevalence of sexual promiscuity there, it has resulted in various venereal diseases like syphilis and gonorrhoea. This all shows us the devastating impact of irresponsible social behaviour bereft of moral values which Islam also promotes.
The book says that intermingling of males and females whether in work places, offices or schools becomes the main cause of sexual licentiousness and indecency which we see presently in our societies.
So, this clearly shows the importance of Purdah which Islam has ordered for men and especially women to remain in order to control this all kinds of immorality and indecency in the society.
So, that is why Islam has introduced this beautiful concept of Purdah which this book has beautifully explained.
The book also discusses about the love relationships which youth nowadays engage profusely. These more often than not become main causes for immorality in the society. There is no concept of these type of relations in Islam.
However for satisfaction of man's animality and propagation of the human race it has provided man one door for sexual satisfaction which is by giving permission for marriage. However, we have made romantic relationship a normal thing which we indulge in secretly without the consent of our parents which is immodestly harming our society.
Moreover, the fact that marriage in Kashmir has become a big deal which has further exacerbated the situation. The eleventh chapter of the book also highlights beautifully both the man's and woman’s rights – social, economic etc. It talks about how Islam has raised women’s status by giving woman her rights and a place of honour in society which westernisation has failed.
The slogans of women’s emancipation that one so often hears are in fact an echo of the revolutionary call of the Holy Prophet (SAW) who changed man's ways of thinking for all times to come. It also discusses about how after a marriage the two partners can drive their marriage life (family) peacefully and successfully. Man's position in the family is that of a provider.
In other words, he is in charge of the family, and its protector and is responsible for its conduct and affairs. On the other hand, woman’s sphere of activity is that she is the queen of the house.
Nowadays, we usually prefer those women in marriage which should possess a good job etc without first knowing that it is not so compulsory as then it effects the smooth functioning of the family system.
Because as both the partners remain busy with their jobs, their children are denied the proper care of parents which in turn leads them to go astray like we see today.
According to Islam, women can go outside to do jobs but only on the basis of genuine needs or we can say that in case of extreme poverty.
Not like nowadays where there is free intermingling of men and women and at the same time when women go to offices or other departments without properly covering herself as ordered by Islam and in turn goes in those type of dresses which then often leads to immorality, indecency etc.
Not a day passes when we are not hearing of daily harassments or molestations! Equally responsible are men around who perpetrate violence and actually manifest indecency. The basic root cause is that we have adopted the western and unrelated ways in all our spheres of life.
In the end I can say that this book practically shows how Purdah if adopted both by men and women can control all kinds of immoralities in our societies.
It discusses how conditions are catastrophic in the western countries as they have adopted their own concepts of morality – where there is freely intermingling of both the sexes, fornication, sexual licentiousness etc and which have ruined their societies and infact provides a practical message to other nations in general and Muslim nations in particular why they should adopt this social system of Islam (Purdah).
People in the west may have tried their every best way to prove that the present from of Purdah was a custom of ignorance adopted by Muslims who don’t allow their women complete freedom in dressing etc but this book has practically shown to them the magnitude and importance of Purdah in the human societies.
