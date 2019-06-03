Releasing separatists on Eid can be a good CBM: Tarigami

June 03, 2019 | Agencies

Expressing concern at the alleged deepening uncertainty in the state, senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Monday said releasing separatists leaders and youth ahead of Eid festival could be a good Confidence Building Measure (CBM).



Tarigami said reviving the situation afresh at decision making level and evolving a comprehensive policy to address the causes of this ongoing unrest should be urgently undertaken.

"All possible steps and CBMs need to be taken to move a step towards strengthening the efforts for peace as indiscriminate arrest of people, especially youth will only exacerbate the anger and give rise to further uncertainty. We have always maintained that dissent should always have a place in a democratic society. Curbing the dissent and those holding a contradictory viewpoint has proved counterproductive," he said.