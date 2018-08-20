Release wages of daily wagers, MGNREGA job card holders before Eid-ul-Azha: Saroori to Guv

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vice President and MLA Inderwal, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori on Sunday asked Governor, N. N Vohra, to release pending wages of thousands of daily wagers, casual laborers, job card holders under MGNREGA as well as salaries of the employees of various corporations and payments of contractors before Eid-ul- Azha.
In a statement, Saroori claimed that these employees have not been paid a single penny for a long time now.
"Every month they are made to beg for the release of their own salaries, wages. They are subjected to mental torture as their whole family suffers due to the delay in release of their salary, wages,” he said.
He said that these employees do a lot of hard work without any returns. “In view of the festivals of (Eid and DiwalI) this is a time that Government would realize the difficulties of these employees,” he said.
Saroori urged upon the Governor to release the payment of contractors, teachers and wages of these laborers on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
He also urged upon the administrations of twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar to ensure that the people do not face any inconvenience on account of security, traffic management, drinking water, power supply, healthcare services and sanitation during the auspicious days.
“All the concerned departments should work in close coordination and proper measures should be put in place to ensure availability of essentials including rations, Atta, sugar, Kerosene oil, LPG, meat, poultry etc on reasonable rates in all the areas including Chatroo, Mugalmaidan, Thakrie, Sarthal, Drabshalla, Kontwara, Saroor, Bunjwah, Thathri, Phagsoo, Kahara, Batyas, Jakyas, Kishtwar and other adjoining areas. He also called for intensifying the market checking to curb profiteering and black-marketing of essentials,” he added.
He said that the Power development department should replace all the damaged transformers before Eid and ensure uninterrupted power supply during these days. “There should be no disruption of electricity supply especially during Eid-Ul- Azha,” Saroori urged Chief Engineer PDD Jammu.
He asked that the Municipality officers of Thathri and Kishtwar to ensure proper sanitation especially in and around the shrines and mosques in Thathri and Kishtwar areas.
He also directed the RTO Kishtwar and Doda to ensure that proper transportation facilities are provided to the devotees during these days.
Saroori further urged Police Officials to ensure all security arrangements are in place before the festival in Chenab Valley to avoid repetition of “any type of violence” on the occasions of “Eid-ul- Azha”.
Saroori appealed the different communities not to hurt the religious sentiments of each other and asking all the communities to come together and strengthen the cords of brotherhood, peace and harmony in the State besides urged administration to ensure peaceful celebration of the festival.