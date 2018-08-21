Release wages of casual laborers, low paid employees before Eid: Tarigami to Govt

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 20:
Expressing serious concern over the non-payment of wages to people working under various schemes and casual laborers working in different government departments, CPI(M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami Monday urged the concerned authorities to release the pending wages of daily wagers, casual workers, NREGA workers, contractual, Anganwadi workers/helpers, ASHAs, CPWs, Mid-Day Meal workers and others before Eid.
The CPI (M) leader criticized the government for neglecting daily wagers, various kinds of non-regular workers and employees, who have not been paid their wages for months together.
In Delhi and Haryana Anganwadi workers and helpers are paid Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 per month respectively. Unfortunately in J&K these workers and helpers working under the ICDS since 1975 are getting meager wages of Rs 3600 and Rs 1800 respectively per month for the same work which is sheer injustice to them, he said, adding: “Last year the government while presenting the budget had announced an enhancement of Rs 500 in their honorarium but the order has not been not implemented so far.”
Urging the government to provide a substantial monthly honorarium to ASHA workers who essentially act as backbone of the health structure in rural areas of the state, the CPI (M) leader said the custom of paying poor compensation should come to an end to protect the women folk working in different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.
The CPI(M) leader said that the issue of regularization of casual laborers was discussed in the State Assembly, but nothing substantial has been done so far.
He urged the state government to release pending wages of its employees and workers before Eid festival.