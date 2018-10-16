Release students

Dear Editor,
This is regarding the harassment of Kashmiri students outside J&K. Three AMU students were first suspended and later on arrested for sedition. If the government will not let them free and AMU authorities will not apologize we will launch mass agitation in every institution of Kashmir. We will also demand dispelling of other students from our colleges and universities. Students will also boycott all educational institutions of India and we will quit from universities and colleges across India. Kashmiri students are harassed by right wing street goons who have the support of BJP leaders. We demand immediate release of Kashmiri students and their safety. If it doesn’t happen we will protest in every school and college here.
Suhail Bhat