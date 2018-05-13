Release, streamline salary of SSA teachers: Mian Altaf

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 12:
Senior National Conference leader and Member legislative Assembly Kangan Mian Altaf Ahmed has expressed concern and disappointment over the delay in release of teachers under sarva shiksha abhiyan (SSA) scheme.
In a statement issued, Mian Altaf castigated the state government for failing to streamline the salaries of SSA teachers in state.
Mian Altaf said that the teachers are facing hardships due to the delay in release of their salaries everytime.
Mian Altaf urged the state government to streamline the salaries of SSA teachers so that they dont face any inconvenience.