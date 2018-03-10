Release Rs 700 crores of pending payments to contractors: NC to Govt

Srinagar:
National Conference (NC) Friday castigated PDP-BJP Government in the State for “perpetuating a sense of chaos in key public works departments”.
NC said this is due to government’s continued mis-governance which is evident in its failure “to release nearly 700 crores of pending payments to contractors”.
Addressing a Block Convention of the Party at Shalimar in Sonwar Constituency on Friday, senior NC leaders led by NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Party Vice President Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, and District President Srinagar Peer Muhammad Afaq lashed out at the government for “pushing the State into a paralysis mode on the governance front while breaking every single political promise that was made to the people in the now abandoned Agenda of the Alliance”.
Senior Party leader and former Finance Minister Abdul Rahim Rather and Party’s Central Zone President Ali Muhammad Dar also hit out at the government “for being least bothered about the alarming situation as key departments continue to be locked down for more than ten days at a stretch due to the government’s failure to release a huge sum of pending payments”.
Addressing the Block Convention of the Party at Shalimar in Srinagar, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said the Government should not have allowed such a huge sum of payments to be accumulated as a liability that the State Government is now evidently least concerned to clear”.
“This has resulted in an unprecedented lockdown of key public works departments since the last two weeks and there seems no sign of a positive, critical engagement initiated by the government. The contractors are demanding what is fairly owed to them and pushing them into a corner does not auger well for the State’s developmental objectives as this directly affects ongoing works. While the Finance Minister in his Budget speech declared he has no liabilities, now we find out how nearly 700 crores of pending bills exist. This is yet another example of how this government is toying with the state on not only the political front but also on the governance front,” NC General Secretary said.
Addressing the Block Convention of the Party at Shalimar, NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani said almost 500 crores of these pending payments are from the last fiscal year while nearly 130 crores of these pending payments exist from works undertaken by government in the aftermath of the 2014 floods.
“While the PDP keeps experimenting on the political front by bartering the State’s political rights, fiscal autonomy and honor, the PDP-BJP Government’s various experiments on the governance front have wreaked havoc with the entire system and the results are here for all of us to see. It is unprecedented that key public works department offices have been locked down for almost ten days and the government is either least bothered or worse yet too arrogant to resolve this crisis,” Wani said.
After abandoning the “infamous Agenda of the Alliance”, it seems the PDP-BJP Government has now decided to absolve itself from the responsibility of delivering basic governance too.
The Finance Minister can keep changing systems and mechanisms of bill payments and dispensation but he should not torment thousands of families by withholding such a huge amount of pending bills for so long. This will also hamper various crucial works which have already been long delayed and mishandled by this Government,” NC Provincial President added.
Addressing the Block Convention Senior NC Leader and Party’s Vice President Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan said the PDP-BJP Government had a clear-cut design to weaken the State on both the political and economic front and this was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at furthering a divisive and insular agenda in the State.
Speaking on the occasion, NC Srinagar District President Peer Muhammad Afaq lashed out at the PDP-BJP Government for ignoring Srinagar despite its tall promises and rhetoric ahead of the previous elections and said basic governance in Srinagar had become a luxury.
