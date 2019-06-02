Release pending wages of casual, need based, daily-wagers, before Eid: Tarigami

June 02, 2019 | Agencies

The Communist Party of India (M) on Sunday urged the Governor administration to release the pending wages of casual, seasonal, need-based labourers, daily-wagers, Aganwari workers, helpers, ASHA and mid-day-meal workers and other scheme workers before Eid festival.

“The insensitive approach of the state government towards the long pending legitimate grievances these poor workers is unfortunate, Mr Tarigami said in a statement this afternoon.

He said they work with dedication but have been pushed to the wall and the government seems to be insensitive towards their well-being. They are working on meagre wages since long and that too are not being released forcing them to come on roads.