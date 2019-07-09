Release one-time settlement compensation to all PaJK displaced people: Chrungoo

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP State Spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, appealed to the State government to release the one-time settlement compensation of Rs. 550000 to all the displaced persons of PaJK.

As per a statement, Chrungoo said this as he was interacting with a delegation of the PaJK displaced persons at BJP headquarters here.

The delegation had called upon him to apprise the BJP leadership about the problems being faced by them regarding the receipt of the payment.

Chrungoo said that a group of families numbering 460, whose cases were registered in Punjab or other places was initially settled by government of India.

“All of them also filed claims after completing all the formalities including the presentation of the state subject certificates, but their cases have not been considered merely on the ground that they were registered outside the state.”

“These families had come to the home state and settled at Jammu after building their houses on the land purchased by them. Some members of these families have also been doing service in different departments of the state government and are now even state government pensioners.”

He said that they are the bonafide state subjects and are holding state subject certificates and are permanently settled at Jammu.

“Their first claim of Rupees 3500 was also settled by the then Provincial Rehabilitation Officer, Jammu and they have also proof of the same whether it is Form A or the nominal roll as per the requirement for submission of the claims,” the official added.

Chrungoo said that consequent upon the government notice issued on February 17, 2017 by the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, many of the displaced persons of 1947 from PaJK filed their claims on the prescribed forms along with all the required documents in the office of the “PRO Jammu which were supervised by the authorities and found to be complete and fit for approval and were notified in the shape of approved lists, for disbursement of compensation amount in favour of head of each family”.

“It is astonishing to note that the cases of the group of 460 have not been considered yet. This is highly discriminatory and speaks volumes about the high handedness of the current PRO, Jammu, the statement said. A copy of the Memorandum submitted to the Adviser to Governor of the state was also handed over by the delegation to the BJP leader,” he added.

Chrungoo also appealed to the Governor's administration to reconsider the BPL criteria afresh “as the BPL families are determined on the basis of the survey done two decades ago”.

“Moreover, the survey reports made at that time were loaded with political considerations.”

“Since all central schemes for help and assistance of individuals, girl candidates and families are linked to BPL cards, the real and the deserving BPL people are being left out in absence of the BPL cards. Schemes pursued by the Social welfare department, ICDS, PDS or Rural development department are guided by the formula of BPL cards, the survey for the same needs to be done afresh without any political interference,” he added.

