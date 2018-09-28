Release of non-functional grades

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

September 28, 2018

KAS officers host dinner for Advisors, EC members


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sept 27:

 The KAS Officers Association Thursday hosted dinner at Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) here for senior state Government functionaries including Members of the Establishment Committee to recognize their contribution in initiating series of career progression measures for the officers of KAS cadre.
Advisors to Governor B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar & Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Advocate General, D C Raina, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary Home, R K Goyal, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Umang Narula, Commissioner Secretary GAD, Hilal Ahmad, Secretary Law, Abdul Majid and other senior officers of the state government attended the dinner.
The KAS Officers Association expressed gratitude to the Governor’s Administration for the release of recent non-functional grades in their favor, which was pending for quite a long time. They said that the creation of career progression avenues would infuse fresh motivation in them to deliver with renewed enthusiasm on their assignments.
The Executive Body of the KAS Officers Association including its President Tasaduq Mir, Vice President Anil Sharma, General Secretary Shahid Saleem, Publicity Secretary Waseem Raja, Treasurer, Rohit Sharma and Counsellors were also present on the occasion.
A large number of KAS officers also attended the dinner.

