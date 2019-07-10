About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 10, 2019 | Agencies

Release Hurriyat spokesman on humanitarian grounds: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday demanded immediate release of spokesman for hardline Hurriyat Conference (HC) Aiyaz Akbar on humanitarian grounds so that he could attend his ailing wife who is suffering from a life threatening disease.

Aiyaz was arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year on charges of terror funding and is presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

In a statement issued here PDP state secretary Noor Mohammad Sheikh has said Akbar’s wife is battling a serious ailment and needs her husband by her side at present.

