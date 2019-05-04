Release detained youth before Ramadan: Altaf

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress leader and social activist Altaf Malik demands governor administration to release all detained youth on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan and stop arrest spree which has created anguish among the parents and will further widen the alienation.

In a statement, Altaf further demands to ensure the availability of essential commodities like rice, sugar, flour, oil, cooking gas and power supply especially at sehri and iftaar timing. Altaf stressed on gearing up checking squads who will control price hikes of eatables, vegetables, meat and chickens during the holy month so the every class particularly labor and poor. He demanded the release of wages to consolidated employees as an earliest.

