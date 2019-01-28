Release detained youth: Aijaz Mir

Srinagar, Jan 27 :
Former legislator and PDP leader Advocate Aijaz Ahmad Mir today demanded the release of all the youth who were taken under custody in view of January 26 function.
In a statement issued to KNS, the former MLA from Wachi constituency of Shopian district, said there is no point in keeping the youth under detention even after the conclusion of Jan 26 function.
“Putting youth under detention in different police stations and sub jails amounts to undue harassment and it only pushes the youth to wall. How long will this continue,” Mir said
He demanded immediate release of all the youths. “You can arrest anyone based of whims and doubts. It's a gross Human Rights violations,” he added.
“If this will continue where is the scope of dialogue. Everyday other day youth are harassed which leaves no scope for any positive message,” Mir said. (KNS)