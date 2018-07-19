Release all political prisoners: NF

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 18:
Jammu Kashmir National Front has stressed upon government of India to release the political prisoners of Kashmir including its chairman, Nayeem Khan, who is languishing in Tihar jail Delhi only for his political ideology since a year now.
National Front said that all the Kashmiri political prisoners irrespective of their party affiliations are facing same kinds of baseless allegations so should be released forthwith.
National Front said in a statement said “New Delhi is using police, investigative agencies and even judiciary to suppress the genuine voices of Kashmiri people and leaders like Nayeem Khan are in fact representing the majority sentiment of the people so are being made targets of political vendetta.”
Stressing upon immediate release of all political prisoners lodged in various jails within and outside the state, National Front said India being a signatory to the Geneva Convention on political prisoners has an obligation to respect the rights of prisoners but, New Delhi has trampled this right of the prisoners as it is doing with the rights of ordinary citizens of Jammu Kashmir.
The spokesperson said that continuous incarceration of Nayeem Khan and other political prisoners despite their ailments has put their lives in danger so justice loving people within and outside India must raise their voice against this sheer highhandedness.