Relatives of slain Hajjin woman protest, demand justice

Rising Kashmir NewsSopore, Aug 11:
The family members of the woman who was stabbed to death by unknown gunmen on July 8 in Hajjin village of north Kashmir staged a sit-in protest demonstration here on Saturday, demanding justice and proper investigation in the case.
The protesters which included the relatives of the women displayed photographs of the victim and placards reading “Justice” and “Hang the culprits”. They also shouted slogans against police for "failing to thoroughly investigating the case".
The family and relatives of the woman alleged her husband's hand in the murder and said that police is not investigating properly despite having "enough evidence".
"Her husband brutally murdered our daughter. Her husband's statement was enough to provide justice for us but unfortunately police hardly bother to investigate the case properly," they said.
Meanwhile, the relatives and family members appealed DGP S P Vaid to interfere in the case so that justice is provided to the family. (GNS)