Rejecting rumours, Omar says father Farooq absolutely fine

Responding to rumours about the health of National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said his father was absolutely fine.
The NC vice-president Omar said the stories about Dr Abdullah's health were unfounded.
Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Omar said, 'I don’t know where the rumours about my father having taken ill in Jammu started from but he’s absolutely fine & all the stories are unfounded. Thank you to all of you who called/messaged to ask after him.'