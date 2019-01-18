About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rejecting rumours, Omar says father Farooq absolutely fine

Published at January 18, 2019 02:46 PM 0Comment(s)1665views


Rejecting rumours, Omar says father Farooq absolutely fine

Agencies

Srinagar

Responding to rumours about the health of National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said his father was absolutely fine.

The NC vice-president Omar said the stories about Dr Abdullah's health were unfounded.

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Omar said, 'I don’t know where the rumours about my father having taken ill in Jammu started from but he’s absolutely fine & all the stories are unfounded. Thank you to all of you who called/messaged to ask after him.'

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top