Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers to go on statewide protest on Mar 3

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu & Kashmir Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers' Forum (JKReTTF) Tuesday said after its State Executive bodys emergency meeting, the forum chalked out a protest program against the failure of State Government to resolve the SSA salary and other ReT related issues.
In its statement forum said that all the Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers of Kashmir province will assemble at Press Club Srinagar on 3rd of March at 10.30 am where there will be a massive protest demonstration under the forum chairman Farooq Ahmad Tantray.
Statgement said similarly it was decided that all the ReTs of Jammu province will assemble at Jammu Press Club and demonstrate against authorities under the leadership of state forum vice chairman Bhupinder Singh and General Secretary Jahangir Alam Khan.
Statement said that the JKReTTF leadership is compelled to take this extreme step due to “insensitive and irresponsible attitude shown by education minister and finance minister, whose all assurances and promises to JKReTTF leadership have fallen flat on the ground”.
Statement said that the families of the Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers are on the verge of starvation due to the hallow assurances given by the government in recent past .
Statement said leaders of forum also stated that forum “will continue to lock their schools and chain hunger strike if government failed to streamline the salary of SSA teachers in coming days”.
Statement said this decision was taken by the forum executives body in the meetings held in Srinagar and Jammu on Tuesday.
JKReTTF statement appealed the ReT community “to ensure complete lock out of the schools on the reopening day and march in large numbers towards the protest venues in both capitals of the state for their collective common cause”.
“Let civil society also ponder over this humanitarian issue of nation builders,” statement said.
0 Comment(s)