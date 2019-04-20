Rehbar-e-Khel orientation programme begins

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Three days orientation training programme for newly appointed Rehbar-e-khel teachers of District Jammu got under way on Friday here at Youth Hostel. The training programmes is being organized by Department of Youth Services & Sports Jammu.

About 137 newly appointed Rehbar-e-khel teachers are taking part in the training programme.

Besides, refining the skills of trainees, the main objective of the said training programme is to provide latest knowhow about the rules & regulations of different games.

The training is being imparted by the expert coaches and trainers of of Kho-Kho, Volleyball, Kabaddi and other games.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Madan Lal Joint Director Youth Services & Sports Jammu who was chief guest on this occasion impressed upon the trainees to learn new skills and techniques and implement the same during the conduct matches and tournaments.

Latter on Chanchal DYSSO Jammu presented a detailed report about the training programme and also presented the vote of thanks.