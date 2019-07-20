Rehabilitation policy for Kashmiri Pandits on the anvil: Governor

July 20, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Governor, Satya Pal Malik, Friday said that rehabilitation policy for Kashmiri Pandits is on the anvil and the government is working on the proposal.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of launch of electric buses at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Malik said the government is formulating a policy for the Kashmiri Pandits.

Reacting to the question about the reports regarding rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants, Governor said, “Government is framing a policy for Kashmiri migrants and you will soon know more details.”

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arvind Ganpat Sawant along with Malik flagged off the first fleet of electric buses here.

Malik said launching of electric buses in the city is a good step and such measures will change the face of the city.

He also threatened to cancel the licenses of hoteliers and houseboat owners if they fail to install sewage treatment plants (STP).

“Both hoteliers, as well as houseboat owners, were dumping the sewage into the Dal Lake. If they fail to install STPs they will face the termination of their licenses permanently,” he said.

Managing Director J&K State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC), Bilal Ahmad Bhat, told Rising Kashmir that during the first two days the bus-service will be free for the general public.

“20 buses will be plying on 11 different routes of the city and we will cover all areas of the city,” Bhat said adding that they have kept the fare of Rs 2 per kilometre.

He said they have 4 charging stations and 8 buses will be charged simultaneously within 2-3 hours, adding that such stations were adequate in number.

Under the Srinagar Smart city project, both Jammu and Srinagar city have got 20 buses including charging points. These buses have a capacity of 30-32 passengers’ seats including some basic facilities.



Arvind Sawant, said that the fleet of E-buses will “contribute in reducing the pollution levels.”

He said that the Central Government is taking several initiatives to meet the challenges of environmental threats by focussing on improving the quality of mass transportation.

Governor also released a coffee table book on Jammu & Kashmir State livestock breeding policy, 2019 and a booklet of bovine breeding rules, SRO 455 of 2019, on the occasion.

On the policy, he said it is the first of its kind in the State that aims to increase “production and of livestock, fish and poultry in Jammu and Kashmir besides generating higher returns for the people engaged in this sector.”