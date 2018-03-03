Rehabilitate persons associated with stone quarries before April 06: HC to Govt

Insha LatiefSrinagar:
The State government on Friday informed the court that it has prepared the policy regarding the rehabilitation of persons associated with stone quarries.
While hearing the Public Interest litigation (PIL), the division bench of Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey directed the State government to take action by or before 6th April regarding the rehabilitation of the stone quarry owners.
Mentioning ecological dangers, the government banned mining activities in forests and outskirt areas.
The aggrieved workers and owners associated with the quarrying business moved an application in the court, seeking their rehabilitation.
The court then directed government to frame a policy of rehabilitation for quarry owners and workers.
The Commissioner/ Secretary to Government Industries and Commerce Department filed an affidavit before the court indicating the availability of the alternate sites
“In district Baramulla, Veeran site is available. In district Ganderbal, Pahlipora site is available. In District Pulwama Awantipora, Naginder, Zantrag, Satpokhran, Bathyan, Mandakpal, Khrew, Wuyan, Syed Memmoodabad sites are available,” reads the affidavit.
Further the affidavit said that in district Budgam, old sites namely Kralnewa Tehsil Khanshab can be restored which is not on a forest land/ Kahcharai.
However, in district Anantnag and Kupwara, no site is available yet and the government sought more time to look for the sites.
The government also informed the court that District Level Committees were formed for identification of alternate sites in various districts.
Advocate Zaffar Shah representing some of the stone quarries was asked to file response and suggestions as to how stone quarry can be rehabilitated.
