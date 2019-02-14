Regulating clinical establishments

The union government has enacted the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 and notified the Clinical Establishments Rules, 2012 for registration of Clinical Establishments with a view to prescribing the minimum standards of facilities and services provided by them. The Act and Rules are of import as health facilities and services in Jammu and Kashmir also need to be remedied. First the controversial part, any Act that the union government comes up with invites suspicion in the state. It is a misconception and not entirely true. Any act or ruling aimed at improving facilities, services or institutions that happen to be apolitical and do not have a bearing on the status of the state is lauded and emulated. On health – a field not bound by borders, politics or ideologies – nations and states all over the world are on the same page, and should be. The social, political and economic systems as well as institutions in the world have in fact inherited from others, learnt from the mistakes and solutions found by others. In this state, one of the concerns so far as health services are considered, that was highlighted recently is the quackery. However, that is the micro view and the macro view reveals the real problem to be unregulated establishments that continue to flout norms and also overcharge for providing medical services and facilities. From the administration point of view, the state government has been more attracted to central laws that are wrapped in controversies than those which could truly help in making the lives of the people better in the state. The state government can with least opposition emulate the Clinical Establishment Act which will provide the framework to regulate clinical establishments like hospitals and health care centers in J&K. The Act further helps in standardizing quality of drugs, medical devices and other consumables. A total of 11 states have adopted the Act, J&K being in the exclusion list. The Clinical Establishments Act has a number of merits and if the state doesn’t find it apt to adopt, it should come up with a similar Act. It is very much needed to put an end to the quackery in the state and the mushrooming of clinics that are exploiting people due to decrepit public health infrastructure and services. Medical procedures services and sale of medical devices can also be regulated with the help of this Act. Mere infrastructure is not enough as the framework and policies that can regulate the institutions are still missing.