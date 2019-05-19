Regularize terminated contractual lecturers: NC to Govt

May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday expressed dismay over the extermination of the contract with the contractual lecturers, saying that the move will inadvertently affect the livelihood of scores of lecturers besides putting the future of students to doc.

A delegation led by party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, district president Srinagar Peer Afaq, Provincial President YNC Salman Ali Sagar met the protesting lecturers at Partap Park, Srinagar. While interacting with the protesting lecturers, Nasir said that the move of exterminating the contract of lecturers is reckless and is bound to affect the living of scores of lecturers engaged by the education department. By doing away with the services of lecturers midway in the current session the government is inadvertently affecting the studies of students. “The scenario of employment is already grim in the state. The move already adds up to the number of unemployed youth in the state. The education department already lacks in teachers and other affiliated man power, one fails to understand as to how will the department meet the scope of imparting education in the state. I urge the incumbent administration to roll back the order and resume their services as soon as possible so that normal classes are not affected.”

Nasir said that the need of the hour was to engage the serving contractual lecturers permanently. “The administration should immediately fill the vacancies in the education department and first preference in any case should be given to the contractual lectures that have been offering their services to the department for long. The lecturers have been offering their service since 2018 and since then the contract has been extended by the administration. Now all of a sudden the government has annulled their contract on 10 of May. I urge the administration to rise up to the occasion and resume their services for the greater good of student fraternity and the cause of education.”