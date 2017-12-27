Regularization ruse

National Health Mission (NHM) employees have been on strike since Wedenesday (Dec 20), and it has affected the patient care in hospitals across the state, especially in Kashmir division. Vice President of J&K National Health Mission Coordination Committee, Musadiq Rafiq, said earlier that the employee association has decided to extend the strike for another 72 hours. He said that the decision was taken due to the confusion within the government on the issue of regularizing the NHM employees. This is not for the first time that NHM employees have staged protests and refused to perform their duties. About the confusion, the employee association said that the Health Minister had forwarded the case of regularizing the workers to Finance department but the Minister of State Asiea Naqash Naqash claimed that she has not received the file. NHM employees argue that the state government must adhere to the Supreme Court ruling which is in their favour, notwithstanding the financial health of the state. The health mission, launched as a flagship programme National Rural Health Mission by the erstwhile UPA government (union), was meant to make available improved health care service to people in rural areas particulalrly women and children. Poor patient care and health services in rural India besides low GDP spending on health care were compelling reasons for the union government to devise the scheme. Since its launch the mission has had an acceptable success rate which factored in the addition of an urban health mission in year 2013. However, the focus of the scheme from beginning has been on improving patient care and health services and not on livelihood or employment. NHM employees are engaged with all terms and conditions made clear to them in advance. The employees after accepting the terms become health care workers and in exchange receive the remunerations. The regularization, which employees, their association and leaders claim, while it is not in the original contract, they tend to rake up the court ruling as an arm-twisiting exercise. This is also not new as those appointed ad hoc, contractual workers or rehbars with their associations and bodies in the past have staged similar protests and observed strikes forcing government to regularize them. Promises made by political leaders have also emboldened the employees, like in the recent case Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti announced that the government will regularize the 60,000 daily wagers. Such announcements often act as a catalyst and move employees to demand their regularization. There seems to be no obstacle to regularize the employees or in this case NHM employees, except the fact that government itself has been whining over the financial health of the state and liabilities. Regularization of 60,000 daily wagers means more financial obligations and therefore increased burden on the state. Such a move will only increase financial liabilities, and as we are witnessing the promises will prompt the workers to join stage protests and call strikes.
