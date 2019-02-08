Regularization of contractual college teachers

Dr.Showkat A. Ganaie
This write-up is a simple response to the meeting notice which was scheduled to be held on 16th January 2019 at Civil Secretariat Jammu under the chairmanship of Hon'ble Advisor to Governor, Mr.Khursheed A. Ganaie Sahib.
The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the issue of regularization of contractual lecturers engaged on academic arrangement basis in higher education department annually.
Our request to Hon'ble advisor sahib is that we are highly educated youth and have faced hardships to attain the research degrees through premier institutions of the country and have qualified the national level examinations like National Eligibility Test (NET); JRF; SET; GATE etc. to become more relevant and meritorious for the post of Assistant Professor.
We preferred to pursue research on the hard earned money of our parents than becoming an earning hand as a contractual college teacher though we had qualified the eligibility tests for the post of Assistant Professor long back.
But the sorry state of affairs is that in our state everyone is after making unions, protesting for regularization through discriminatory mode.
We are not against anyone sir, but let merit prevail so that no one is harmed. Regularizing contractual teachers mean that the posts won't be advertised through JKPSC which implies sheer injustice with the highly qualified youth who are waiting with their precious degrees to get a fair chance of recruitment/appointment.
Sir, let us remind you that for gaining the merit for the post of Assistant Professor as per Amended Rule 51 of JKPSC (Business and Procedure Rules), we are supposed to have at least sixteen research papers in UGC (University Grants Commission) referred journals plus having attended at least six international conferences and eight national level conferences/workshops.
Besides, three points are earmarked for writing books. Sir, we worked hard to earn these points in the last five to seven years and now these meetings regarding the regularization of contractual teachers directly tend to mar our career in higher education.
This decision of selective regularization will impact the standards of higher education in the state. If contractual college teachers working more than seven years are really worth of regularizing, then why don’t higher education department refers the posts to JKPSC and let all the eligible candidates face a same test in same circumstances and wait for the results.
Why this discriminatory mode of appointment which violates our fundamental right of equal opportunity of employment (Art.16 of Indian Constitution).
Hon'ble Advisor Sahib, if God forbid the contractual college teachers are regularized, it will have horrific consequences on the perusal/pursuing of research in the universities of the state in particular as the research students will be left with no option only to enter the higher education system as contractual teachers to gain experience.
Thus, research activities which are considered as backbone of development of any nation/society and on which the Central Government of our country through ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) spends a lot of amount through various fellowship schemes would come to a halt. In the developing countries, the ultimate motto of obtaining degrees is to get a job and same is our story.
Already the State Administrative Council (SAC) decision No. 166/22/2018 dated 07.12.2018 closed our job prospectus in School Education Department as teacher and 10 2 Lecturer posts won’t be advertised for unemployed youth any more.
Therefore, we request the Governor administration especially the Hon'ble Advisor Sahib with folded hands to look into the matter seriously and save our future at least for this post for which we strode very hard.
Hope your tall calibre and wit would not give us any such policy which is based on discrimination and which would kill the merit and justice. Thanks
