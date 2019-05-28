Regular market checking continues in Shopian

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rs 20000 recovered as fine from erring traders so far

On the directions of District Development Commissioner Shopian Dr Owais Ahmad enforcement wing of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) conducted extensive market checking throughout the district and recovered a fine of Rs 20000 from erring shopkeepers for violation of rules during the holy month of Ramadan.

During the series of inspections, some shopkeepers were found selling expired food items, underweight packages and violating other laws.

DDC had earlier directed concerned departments to conduct regular intense market checking during the month of Ramadan and take strict action against the offenders so that the black marketing, profiteering and hoarding can be curbed.