Regrets Drabu leaving PDP

Terms Baig, Bhat’s likely ‘desertion’ normal election practice
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 07:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday said she regrets the decision of former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu leaving the party.
“Mufti (Sayeed) sahab brought him to the party with love. I regret he left but I wish him well. He (Drabu) has his own reasons,” the PDP president said addressing a news conference here.
On the question of Muzaffar Hussain Baig and Nizamuddin Bhat likely deserting PDP, Mehbooba said, “People leave and join political parties before elections, which is a normal practice.”