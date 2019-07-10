Registrations open for Chess, Carrom competition in Kupwara

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara today informed all interested participants that state wide Panchayat level competitions 2019-20 of Chess and Carrom shall be conducted from 10 July to 12 July 2019 in 24 Block Headquarters of District Kupwara.

All the interested participants are informed to register for the competition on 10th of July 2019 at venues identified in respective Block Headquarters.