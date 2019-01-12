Registration of unorganised workers: Awareness camp held at Kishtwar

Jammu, JANUARY 11:
An awareness programme was on Friday organised by department of employment in collaboration with Handloom department to create awareness and register the unorganised workers in of Kishtwar district.
According to an official, the camp witnessed the participation of around 100 handicrafts/Handloom weavers and other trainers.
Assistant Director Employment- the Nodal Officer BBBP, Anoop Kumar, Assistant. Director Handloom Department, Mohinder Pal among others were present on the occasion.
Addressing the participants, the A.D employment educated them about the benefits of registration of unorganised workers with employment department. He said that the registered unorganised worker will be issued a smart card which will in future act as a single point for various social security schemes to be notified by the government.
Asst. Director Handloom also spoke on the occasion and informed the participants about various schemes of the Department and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.